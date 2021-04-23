$0.04 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CWST. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

CWST stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. 411,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,142. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

