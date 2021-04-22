Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,254 shares in the company, valued at $154,523.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,227,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,789. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.