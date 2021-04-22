Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($4.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

