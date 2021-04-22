zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €350.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €350.00 ($411.76) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZO1. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €213.14 ($250.76).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 opened at €263.40 ($309.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 101.89. zooplus has a one year low of €108.20 ($127.29) and a one year high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €225.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €184.16.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.