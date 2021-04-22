Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Down 3.4%

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37). Approximately 12,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 18,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

