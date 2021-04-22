ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Down 4.2%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 4,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,678,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

The stock has a market cap of $720.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

