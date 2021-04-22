Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $202.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.44.

ZG stock opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,665,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,365,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

