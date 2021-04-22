Zero Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Zero has a market cap of $4.61 million and $79,141.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 93% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,910,710 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

