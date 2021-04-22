Zendesk (ZEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZEN opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

