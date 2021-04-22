Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Reduced by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,174,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $491.37 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.17 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.20 and its 200-day moving average is $403.29.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

