Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,198.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.26 or 0.04684516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.08 or 0.00502087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $899.69 or 0.01723577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00704224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.99 or 0.00547893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00065503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.00446483 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00255445 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

