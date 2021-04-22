Zalando’s (ZLDSF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23. Zalando has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $120.00.
Zalando Company Profile
