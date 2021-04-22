Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Zalando stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.12 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

