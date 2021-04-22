Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.12 ($117.79).

Shares of ZAL opened at €88.64 ($104.28) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.88 and its 200 day moving average is €87.70.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

