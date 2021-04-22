Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to “Buy”

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE TPH opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

