Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWI. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 151.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $233,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,333,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

