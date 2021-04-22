Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to “Strong-Buy”

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.16.

Shares of FUTU opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. Futu has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 570,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.