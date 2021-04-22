Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) to “Hold”

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 185,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 104,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

