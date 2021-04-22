Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $998.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 334,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 285,499 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.