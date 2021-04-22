Zacks Investment Research Lowers Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,978,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,435,397.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

