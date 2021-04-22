Zacks Investment Research Lowers KE (NYSE:BEKE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEKE. Bank of America upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.89.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $53.88 on Monday. KE has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. KE’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

