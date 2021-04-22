Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85. Immunome has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

