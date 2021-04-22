Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Hold

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Get Dana alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAN. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

DAN stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. 806,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dana has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.