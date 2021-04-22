Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 329,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,891. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $144.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,917.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.