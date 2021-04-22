Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CAI International (NYSE:CAI) to Hold

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE CAI opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. CAI International has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $736.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CAI International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CAI International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAI International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

