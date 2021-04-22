Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. ZIX reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 372,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,645. The company has a market cap of $416.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. ZIX has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ZIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ZIX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ZIX by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

