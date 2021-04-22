Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post sales of $10.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.80 million and the highest is $11.02 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $63.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.65 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 352,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

