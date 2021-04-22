Zacks: Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $2.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $16.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,506. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

