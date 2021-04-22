Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.62. Perrigo reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

PRGO stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 116.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 65,622 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $2,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.