Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 300,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,621. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 225,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.