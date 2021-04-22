Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

