Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce sales of $42.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $174.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $208.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $216.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of PI stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 16.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Impinj by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

