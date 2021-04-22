Zacks: Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $309.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average of $261.70. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

