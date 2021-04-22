Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). TechnipFMC posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 370,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,314,695. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

