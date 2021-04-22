Zacks: Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

MFC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after acquiring an additional 571,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

