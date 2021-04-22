Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 152,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 2,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.