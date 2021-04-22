Zacks: Analysts Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. 2,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,760. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

