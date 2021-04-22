Zacks: Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $15.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $135.46. 433,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average of $111.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $136.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

