Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.37. Paycom Software posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.22.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $388.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.32. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $205.09 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.