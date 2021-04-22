Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.37. Paycom Software posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.22.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $388.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.32. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $205.09 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.