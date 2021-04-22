Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $5.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.70 and the lowest is $5.57. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $29.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.47 to $29.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $33.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.75 to $33.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,311.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,314.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,140.78.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

