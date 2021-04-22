Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 165,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 55,962 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

LXP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

