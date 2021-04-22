Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grubhub.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,638 shares of company stock worth $943,031. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Grubhub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Grubhub by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Grubhub by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.