Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.08 to $12.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.19. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,479. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $297.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

