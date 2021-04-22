Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 354,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,956. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,589.71 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.