Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

YUM stock opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $118.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

