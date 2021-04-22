Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 216,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,949,399 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $10.97.

YSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,288,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

