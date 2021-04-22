Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YARIY. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

