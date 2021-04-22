Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

