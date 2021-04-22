Xerox (NYSE:XRX) PT Raised to $160.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Xerox by 232.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Xerox by 206.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 146,804 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

