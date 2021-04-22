Xerox (NYSE:XRX) PT Raised to $160.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.
Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.64.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Xerox by 232.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Xerox by 206.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 146,804 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.