Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $79.45 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $79.45 or 0.00146187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $133.24 million and approximately $64.08 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00067981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.67 or 0.00661764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,437.15 or 0.08163918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

